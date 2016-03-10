Possible Salmonella contamination prompts pistachio recall - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Possible Salmonella contamination prompts pistachio recall

NBCRightNow.com - The Washington State Department of Health is warning you about a recall involving Wonderful Pistachios.

They announced Wednesday, the recall of a limited number of flavors and sizes of in-shell and shelled pistachios here in Washington because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Nine states reported having 11 people infected with Salmonella.

Two of the 11 people are from Washington.

The pistachios were sold under the brand names Wonderful, Paramount Farms, and Trader Joe's, and can be identified by a lot code number on the lower back or bottom panel of the package.

A table of recalled products is available on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's Recall & Advice to Consumers and Retailers web page.

"Salmonella is very serious, and it is important that people take the proper steps to reduce their risk of infection," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist.

It is recommended that people do not eat and retailers do not sell recalled pistachios produced by Wonderful Pistachios.

Contact your health care provider if you think you may have become ill from eating this product.

