Roadway remains closed after overnight rainfall

Yakima, WA - A stretch of Wide Hollow Road is still closed after Wednesday's rainfall left significant amounts of water in the roadway overnight. It was around midnight Thursday morning that city officials drove down Wide Hollow Road between 80th Avenue and 96th Avenue and noticed nearby creek water had risen up and spilled onto roadway.

"Wide Hollow between 80th and 96th is the only road closure right now, I expect it will stay closed until the afternoon when the water gets cleared," said Charles Erwin, Emergency Management Specialist with the city.

Emergency Management officials say there were about 12 reports of home flooding, though none were of significant damage, according to Yakima Fire Department. Yakima's Department of Emergency Management is continuing to monitor the area for any other potential dangers.

Officials with the city tell NBC Right Now that the city got much less rainfall and cascade melt than expected.

The Flood Warning for Yakima and Kittitas Counties was canceled early this morning around 3:30 a.m., by the National Weather Service, much earlier than anticipated.

Assessment of local roadways is expected to continue into next week. If you see any water on roadways you are encouraged to call the County Road's Service Hotline at (509) 574-2396.