Forest Service hosting series of meetings on proposed Forest Resiliency Project

PENDLETON, OR - Wildfire season is just around the corner and on the heels of some of the worst fire seasons in history, the U.S. Forest Service is trying to figure out how to restore more than a million acres of forest lands in the Umatilla, Ochoco, and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests. 

The Forest Service wants to get the land back to healthy conditions and reduce the risk of the really big, destructive wildfires. Foresters have a lot of ideas on how to do that. The agency is hosting a series of meetings to talk about the proposed Forest Resiliency Project to get people's feedback and identify key concerns. Part of the problem now is that forest growth is far outpacing active management of that land.
 
"We are looking at dry conditions and with infected disease outbreaks being more common, and wildfires becoming more common, it is an issue that if we don't try and look at differently, it could get worse," said public information officer Darcy Weseman.

Meetings: 

Thursday, March 10th in Pendleton, Oregon at the Pendleton Convention Center from 6 - 9 p.m. 
Tuesday, March 15th in Heppner, Oregon at the Heppner Ranger District from 6 - 9 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16th in Prineville, Oregon at the Mowman Museum Annex from 6 - 9 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29th in Enterprise, Oregon at Cloverleaf Hall from 6 - 9 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30th in La Grande, Oregon at the Blue Mountains Conference Center from 6 - 9 p.m.
Thursday, March 31st in Baker City, Oregon at the National Guard Armory from 6 - 9 p.m.

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

