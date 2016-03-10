The City of Yakima's plans for a downtown plaza remain uncertain - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

The City of Yakima's plans for a downtown plaza remain uncertain

YAKIMA, WA.- The debate over whether to continue work on a downtown plaza in Yakima continues. A meeting to discuss the plaza's future happened earlier this week.

  

On Tuesday night around 400 people showed up to voice their opinions on what the downtown plaza would bring to the city.

    

City Council members are currently deciding how to handle a $750,000 budget shortfall for the 2016 year. The decision on whether to keep the plaza or not will play a role in how these budget issues play out.

    

Around 50 people got up and spoke after Economic Development Manager Sean Hawkins gave a presentation on where development for the plaza currently stands.

The city said around 9 people were opposed to the project, 9 were neutral, and 30 others strongly supported the project.

  

They estimate the total cost of a new plaza would be around $14 million. At this time they have put in a little over a million dollars on design plans so far.

    

Right now the City Council has not made a decision on the plaza, but the council has said they will need to make a decision in a timely manner.   

