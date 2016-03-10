Construction on Kennewick Fire Station 5 halfway complete - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Construction on Kennewick Fire Station 5 halfway complete

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA- In October 2015, Kennewick Fire Department broke ground on the 10th and Kellogg construction site. It is now five months later and progress is visible to drivers passing by. 

The concrete flooring was poured about a month ago and construction workers are now completing the framing of the truck bays. The front fire house, where the offices will be located has walls up as well as a framed roof. 

We talked with Operations Chief Neil Hines, he told us with the weather conditions this past winter they got a little set back but the architect and contractor are working hard to make up for that lost time. He also told us, "we're proud that we've taken steps to build a building that's very energy efficient and will last well into the future and it's kind of our model for future stations in the city". 

The initial time of construction predicted to last nine to ten months and they are still confident in the end date of August 2016. 

