State House of Rep. recognize Prosser High School football champ

State House of Rep. recognize Prosser High School football champions in Olympia

OLYMPIA, WA - On the final day of the 2016 regular session Thursday, lawmakers in the House of Representatives paused from their business to give special recognition to the Prosser High School football team, winners of the 2015 Class 2A state championship.

Led by 16th District Reps. Terry Nealey and Maureen Walsh, House legislators unanimously adopted House Resolution 4680, which "recognizes and honors the Prosser High School Mustangs football team for its outstanding accomplishment and storied past of excellence in football."

Community of Prosser Shows Pride in State Champion Mustangs

Coach Ingvalson and his team left Prosser at 4 a.m. to travel to the state Capitol in Olympia to accept the resolution. They watched from the House gallery as lawmakers voted on the measure.

Prosser High School has a history of successful football teams, winning the state championships in 1992, 1993, 1999, 2007 and 2015. Ingvalson played on the 1999 state championship team and coached this past year's winning team.

