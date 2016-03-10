Eisenhower High School hosted gaming lab for the visually and ph - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Eisenhower High School hosted gaming lab for the visually and physically impaired

YAKIMA, WA - Jenga, tactile puzzles and Legos were only a few of the many games and activities available at the gaming lab put on by the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library  in Seattle. The gaming lab took place at Eisenhower High School and allowed the visually and physically impaired to play with toys and take part in activities. 

Marian Mays the youth services librarian for the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library was in charge of bringing the event to Yakima and she said that it is exciting for her to share new games and activities with the kids who attended. 

"The games we have here they just didn't have access to, so it is exciting to hear that we are bringing them something that they could not otherwise access," said Mays.

Experiencing new games was not the only benefit of the lab, many schools from around the area participated and it allowed for kids to socialize with other kids who are also impaired. 

"These games have braille on them, they can read that and be involved and it gives them a sense of belonging with other kids because we can bring in other kids to play with them," said Patti Zink, Vision Pro Tech for the Yakima School District. 

Cody Moody was one of the kids who attended the lab and he said, that events like this are important to him and other who are visually and physically impaired. 

"Yeah I think it is important," said Moody "I have Usher syndrome  were I am blind and deaf and so I am starting to lose my sight and things get hard to see."

This is the first time the Talking Book and Braille Library brings the gaming lab to Yakima and Mays says that she hopes it wont be the last. She also adds that she would like to take it to other places in Washington as well. 

