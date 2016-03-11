Washington Legislature adjourns, immediately called back

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has vetoed 27 bills and signed 10 after the legislature failed to reach a supplemental budget deal during the short session.

Bill action information is available online.

Washington lawmakers adjourned their 60-day legislative session Thursday night without passing a supplemental budget, and Gov. Jay Inslee immediately called them back for a special session to complete their work.



As budget negotiators met throughout the day, the House and Senate passed bills and honored lawmakers who were retiring. But with no sign of an agreement, and a threat by the governor to veto dozens of bills on his desk, lawmakers adjourned. Within half an hour, they gaveled back in for the special session.



Inslee's office sent out notification Thursday morning that he would be taking "bill action" on 37 Senate bills that are on his desk. Inslee spokeswoman Jaime Smith said that the governor wants a budget agreement Thursday night.

