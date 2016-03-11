Bobcat loader stolen from construction site in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for anyone that can provide information about some stolen equipment.

They say someone stole a 1994 Bobcat loader off a work site on the 6000 block of 41st Ave. in Kennewick.

Police say the theft happened between March 7th at 6 p.m. and March 9th at 8 a.m.

The equipment has the numbers "7753" on the side and a D & S Concrete Logo.

If you have any information about this theft contact Crime Stoppers at 586-8477 or 800-222-8477 or log onto www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org