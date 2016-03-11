New report delivers good news for Downtown Ellensburg - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

New report delivers good news for Downtown Ellensburg

Posted: Updated:
Downtown Ellensburg Downtown Ellensburg

Ellensburg, WA -  The city of Ellensburg recently received some good news, the results from a recent study examining the city's downtown economic opportunities and overall physical environment have proven to show a need for further development.

Thanks to the affirmation from the Downtown Market Study and Economic Development Plan, possibilities like building a new town square, new restaurants, new housing options are swirling around the city.  The plan specifically identified the need for the city infill, meaning, utilizing all the vacant spaces within the community.

"Many of our older buildings, have second floors that our not being utilized, to reinforce the center for us could mean looking at ways to support business owners to develop those second floors," said Ellensburg Councilman Bruce Tabb.

Through the years, the city's very active downtown association has been working hard to upkeep the downtown area.  As home to Central Washington University and a growing community, Tabb and other community leaders are excited for the city's future. 

"We have been investing in our city for years now.  We really believe we've been able to see the fruits of our investment.  The [development] plan is really our next step, there are communities that we know struggle with their downtown, we do not feel that our downtown is struggling, what we need to do is build on the successes we've already had," said Tabb.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   