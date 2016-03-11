New report delivers good news for Downtown Ellensburg

Ellensburg, WA - The city of Ellensburg recently received some good news, the results from a recent study examining the city's downtown economic opportunities and overall physical environment have proven to show a need for further development.

Thanks to the affirmation from the Downtown Market Study and Economic Development Plan, possibilities like building a new town square, new restaurants, new housing options are swirling around the city. The plan specifically identified the need for the city infill, meaning, utilizing all the vacant spaces within the community.

"Many of our older buildings, have second floors that our not being utilized, to reinforce the center for us could mean looking at ways to support business owners to develop those second floors," said Ellensburg Councilman Bruce Tabb.

Through the years, the city's very active downtown association has been working hard to upkeep the downtown area. As home to Central Washington University and a growing community, Tabb and other community leaders are excited for the city's future.

"We have been investing in our city for years now. We really believe we've been able to see the fruits of our investment. The [development] plan is really our next step, there are communities that we know struggle with their downtown, we do not feel that our downtown is struggling, what we need to do is build on the successes we've already had," said Tabb.