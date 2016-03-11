Kennewick High School choir teacher wins $500 for a Classroom Ma - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick High School choir teacher wins $500 for a Classroom Makeover

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - It's time for another Classroom Makeover surprise!

Representatives from Kadlec Regional Medical Center and NBC Right Now visited choir teacher Debi Eng Friday morning. She earns a $500 to spend on classroom supplies. She's been a long-time choir teacher in the Tri-Cities and is obviously well-loved by her students. In fact, one of those students actually nominated her for the Classroom Makeover.

"Just beyond blown away, you know. Just honored that a student would do that for me, I'm just honored. These kids don't have to be in my class. So they want to be here and I want to be with them. Getting up in the morning is pretty easy," said Eng.

Miss Eng said buying music for one concert can cost upwards of $1,200. She'll likely use the money towards something like that.

YOU can nominate a local teacher for a classroom makeover here

 

