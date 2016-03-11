Patty Murray announces funding to fight opioid abuse - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Patty Murray announces funding to fight opioid abuse

Posted: Updated:
Patty Murray announces funding to fight opioid abuse Patty Murray announces funding to fight opioid abuse

SEATTLE (AP) - Sen. Patty Murray says eight health centers across Washington state will receive a total of $2.8 million in grants to help fight opioid abuse and addiction.
    
The money is part of the Health Resources and Services Administration's Health Center Substance Abuse Service Expansion program. The Democrat made the announcement about the grants on Friday.
    
Opioids are medications used to relieve pain and include oxycodone, morphine and codeine.
    
Murray's office says University of Washington research shows that compared to the early 2000s, drug deaths involving opioids have increased 31 percent statewide and publicly funded admissions for treatment increased nearly 200 percent in the same time period.

The health centers receiving the money are in Spokane, Tacoma, Wenatchee, and Bremerton, as well as two centers each in Yakima and Seattle.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   