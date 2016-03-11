Patty Murray announces funding to fight opioid abuse

SEATTLE (AP) - Sen. Patty Murray says eight health centers across Washington state will receive a total of $2.8 million in grants to help fight opioid abuse and addiction.



The money is part of the Health Resources and Services Administration's Health Center Substance Abuse Service Expansion program. The Democrat made the announcement about the grants on Friday.



Opioids are medications used to relieve pain and include oxycodone, morphine and codeine.



Murray's office says University of Washington research shows that compared to the early 2000s, drug deaths involving opioids have increased 31 percent statewide and publicly funded admissions for treatment increased nearly 200 percent in the same time period.

The health centers receiving the money are in Spokane, Tacoma, Wenatchee, and Bremerton, as well as two centers each in Yakima and Seattle.