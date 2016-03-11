The Yakima School District is taking a more proactive approach as they search for teachers to fill open positions next year

YAKIMA, WA.- At the beginning of this school year the Yakima School District was in the middle of teacher shortage.

However with the school year drawing to an end they've almost completely filled the more than 30 positions that were open this summer. Now if you check out the school district's website there are only 4 job openings posted.

That's a drastic change since June and to avoid another shortage next year the school district is taking a more proactive approach.

"We posted jobs in January and then we were hiring by February," Superintendent Jack Irion said, "And then we were also extending contracts to our students teachers at different points through out the year."

Next year they'll be losing around 16 to 20 elementary school positions due to retirement and relocation.

They've already posted those positions and currently searching for replacements, which they believe will help eliminate the possibility of a teacher shortage next year.

They're also expecting to have several openings next year at Yakima high schools and middle schools; they'll be taking the same approach with those openings.

At this time the school district has extended 16 employment contracts for next year.