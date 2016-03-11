Yakima firefighters provide fire safety and prevention training to local elementary school students

YAKIMA, WA.- Some elementary school students in Yakima are getting a hands on experience in fire safety and prevention.

Students at Robertson Elementary are the first group to participate in the Yakima Fire Departments E.D.I.T.H. House Fire Safety Training.

The E.D.I.T.H. system stands for "Exit Drills in the Home". It's an actual mobile home broken up into three different sections that firefighters uses to teach basic fire safety.

The three sections focus on kitchen safety, how to escape a bedroom fire by feeling the door for heat, and crawling low and climbing out of windows to escape a fire.

They also had a 911 dispatcher present to help answer questions from students and teach them how to call 911.

"We have a lot of kids that call 911 that don't know their address, or where they live, or the street they live on, or even their phone number and it's very important that they do know that so we can get them help," 911 call taker Lindsey Smith said.

Yakima firefighters will continue to visit schools through out the month of March. On average they visit around 65 classrooms and more than 2,000 second grade students.