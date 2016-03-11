Glenn Cassie

Glenn hails from the East Coast, having grown up in Allentown, PA.

His path to TV journalism is unique, as he graduated with a degree in Business from Penn State University and spent the first 12 years of his professional life as a medical device sales representative, where being in the operating room was common place.

Glenn began working in television more than a decade ago, fulfilling a lifelong dream, and proving that you're never too old to start over.

He enjoys going on long runs in our beautiful parks with his Yellow Lab, Chloe.