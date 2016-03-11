Kennewick police asking for public's help for information regarding recent burglaries

After reporting several different burglaries, attempted burglaries and related arrests within the past few weeks, our team is looking into a possible connection.

KENNEWICK, WA- After reporting several different burglaries, attempted burglaries and related arrests within the past few weeks, our team is looking into a possible connection.

After two publicly documented cases of burglary, according to the Kennewick Police Department's Facebook page and four people arrested around the city in connection to the crimes, officers are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Police responded to the first recent attempted burglary back on March 1st. The suspect kicked the locked door open but was scared away by an alarm.

Then, just a few days later officers found 27-year-old James Tucker through a search warrant and believe he attempted to burglarize that home. He's in the Benton County Jail on no bail.

Another woman was also taken in for meth during that warrant, which could be the motivation for these attempted burglaries.

Kennewick police arrested 45-year-old Randall Sledge for having a stolen gun. He is being held on no bail as well, there is also a pending drug charge on his record.

Most recently, 23-year-old Lewis Gebbie and 44-year-old Pedro Robles were taken in for failure to comply and criminal trespass. Officers think Gebbie is involved in some recent burglaries and Robles happened to be caught in the act.

Kennewick Police Commander Scott Child told NBC Right Now recently, "Our community has been very, very helpful. Especially through our Facebook page that we've been operating now since Thanksgiving. People love to solve crime and we really appreciate it. It's been a really good tool for us and it is a crime fighting tool."