STAY SAFE: Home security systems to protect your property from being burglarized

PASCO, WA- With recent home burglaries across the Tri-Cities, NBC Right Now is taking a look at home security and surveillance systems, especially since police attribute much of the success in finding suspects through catching them on camera.

The staff at Moon Security in Pasco say you can pick up anything from wireless cameras to motion sensors, window alarms and door locks now-a-days. Since these systems have become more cost effective, they are also growing in popularity.

Those who monitor the systems say they received around a dozen alerts throughout one days work. "The huge advantage to the cameras now is you can view them on your smart phone. You have an app and almost every manufacturer has the app where you can look at it anywhere," explained Rick Nixon, Sales Manager at Moon Security.

Another selling point with these systems is the fact you can operate everything in the palm of your hand, making one extra step in the morning, less of a burden, "Your phone can actually send you an alert when there is activity," Nixon explained.

Instead of bulky cameras sending video to a VHS player, high definition cameras and an internet connection is all you need. "Your neighbors aren't really going to question someone walking through the front door. They will see someone do that and go on about their day, but if they see someone climbing over a fence to get through a back door, that will probably alert them more," said Nixon.

For under $20.00 a month, you can maintain one of these systems in your home, "you can't be too safe," Nixon added.

One common concern is that staff can access your cameras without your permission, or someone can interfere with the connection. Nixon says interfering is in fact very difficult to do and no one can access your cameras without a pass code.

"You know even in laundry rooms, people throw stuff in the dryer and take off. We've had alarms activate because the dryer caught on fire," Nixon explained.

Installation fees will probably cost the most up front, however that all depends on the service you use and how many cameras or devices you have. Many cell phone providers also offer some type of home security, even down to providing the SIM cards to store information for your camera footage.