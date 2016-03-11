Pasco Police help Richland Police serve a search warrant in West - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pasco Police help Richland Police serve a search warrant in West Pasco

Posted: Updated:

PASCO, WA- At the 4200 block of Case Lane in Pasco at around noontime, police surrounded a home with the help from their Crime Scene Response Unit while they served a search warrant. 

Officers tell us they traced stolen property to this home. Neighbors were concerned and came out of their homes to talk with us. One neighbor, Michelle Fox tells us she wasn't surprised, "I'm not surprised with how many people come in and out so much, there's a large green truck that fairly noisy comes all hours of the day, two or three in the morning". 

