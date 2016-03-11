The 5th Annual Central Washington Custom Car and Cycle Show starts today

YAKIMA, WA - Under the Lights the Central Washington Custom Car and Cycle Show kicked off today at the Yakima Convention Center. The show which runs through Sunday will feature up 90 different custom vehicles.

"There is new muscle cars, street rods, rat rods, custom choppers, jet funny cars to the corvettes to all the local car clubs coming together," said Derek Snelson, Coordinator of the event.

Daryl Robins is one of the participants at the car show and he is excited to finally show off his Custom, 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe. His all steel envy green hot rod, took him 20 years to build and is named Chubby Cheeks.

"I named it chubby cheeks because I was down in front of it one day and I looked up and saw the round fenders sticking out of each side and I thought of my granddaughters little chubby cheeks,"said Robins. "So I named the car chubby cheeks."

For some owners the show is more than just a chance to show of their custom vehicle, it is a chance for them to show off all their years of labor and dedication.

"There has been a lot of tears and memories," said Case Schlotman of Zillah. "You don't want to get prideful but it's kind of hard not to."

Robinson agrees and like a big secret he is finally excited to share his labor of love with the public.

"It feels great to finally be in a show that allows people to appreciate it as much as we do," said Robinson.

The Custom Car and Cycle Show will be going on until Sunday. Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, general admission is $10 and kids under 12 get in free.