Car crashed into a property on the corner of Nob Hill and 18th Street

YAKIMA, WA - This morning a car crashed into a truck and than veered off onto someones property on Nob Hill and 18th Street. The driver of the truck said that it all happened at around 6:20 a.m. He said that after the crash the car driver might have passed out stepping on the gas and crashing into a property. The man in the truck adds that the car looked like it was going 60 mph before it crashed into a shed.

The truck driver said that after the impact the car started smoking and caught fire, he adds that he pulled the driver out of the car and that the driver was unconscious at the time. He said that someone from a neighboring coffee shop came over to help and put the flame out with a fire extinguisher.

The truck driver estimates that $4,000 worth of damage were caused to his truck and adds that he doesn't know if the other driver has insurance. Officials told us that the driver of the car had medical issues

As for the property, the owner was notified but those who live there say that car came dangerously close to there house and had the fire not been put out it the damage could have been a lot worse.



