Maine wholesaler Acquires rare 4-clawed lobster - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Maine wholesaler Acquires rare 4-clawed lobster

Posted:

PORTLAND, ME(AP) -A  Seafood wholesaler in Portland, Maine, is in possession of a lobster that will never see the dinner table despite having a curious amount of extra claw meat.

Ready Seafood Co. has acquired a lobster with four fully formed claws. Three are on one arm and one is on the other.

Curt Brown - an in-house marine biologist for Ready Seafood - says he's never seen a four-clawed lobster in more than a decade in the business.

The lobster was most likely caught off Canada and arrived at Ready Seafood on Sunday. Brown says the extra claws are the result of genetic mutation.

The crustacean will be handed over to the state Department of Marine Resources. Brown says he'll suggest they try to breed it.

Brown says his wife has named the lobster "Clawdette."

