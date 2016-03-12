Traffic Alert: Single lane closures, delays over Umatilla Bridge on I-82

UMATILLA, OR - Starting next week, drivers can expect single lane closures with some delay over the Umatilla Bridge on I-82 for bridge inspection and repair.

Crews will close one-lane westbound lane on Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15. There will be a single-lane eastbound closure on Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17. There will also be a 12-foot width restriction eastbound Wednesday and Thursday.