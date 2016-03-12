Paramedics say having a list of medical conditions on-hand can make saving lives easier

PASCO, WA- Paramedics suggest people have a list of medical conditions and allergies with them to help speed up the medical process if an emergency happens.

In medical situations there is not much time. If responders know exactly what type of health a person is in and medications they take, that can make things easier for the patient and for paramedics.

"If you have an allergy and we're not aware of it, we could give you that medication and worse case scenario could cause really bad anaphylaxis and possibly death," said Samuel Reed, City of Pasco Firefighter Paramedic.

That is why paramedics encourage people to have some sort of list or device available with medications they take or previous health conditions. There are allergy bracelets or people can even make a list and keep it in their wallet. There is also an electronic option.

"Cell phones...you can open it up and it'll give allergies, medical history if you've had, for example, a heart attack in the year 2015, it'll tell us that," said Reed.

On I-Phones, there is a Health App. Users can click on it, find Medical ID, and input their information. In the case of an emergency, it can be accessed without even unlocking your phone.

For those people who are not technologically advanced, the paper way still works.

"It really helps us going into a situation blind to know what we're dealing with instead of starting from scratch and almost playing the check off game, where we check this and check this," said Reed.

A lot of elderly people usually have their medical history handy, but paramedics said it is useful for everyone else too.

"If they need to get to a hospital rapidly, it definitely speeds up the entire process," said Reed.