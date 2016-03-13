YPD investigating shots fired on Jerome Avenue - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

YPD investigating shots fired on Jerome Avenue

Posted: Updated:
The public information officer we spoke with says no one ended up in the hospital however did not have any further details he could provide for us. The public information officer we spoke with says no one ended up in the hospital however did not have any further details he could provide for us.

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima police say they responded to a call of shots fired near the 2100 Block of Jerome Avenue just after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The public information officer we spoke with says no one ended up in the hospital however did not have any further details he could provide for us.

This will be updated as more information becomes available.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   