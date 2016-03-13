Deputies find man missing for seven hours in Juniper Dunes area

Deputies and fire crews assembled the search party in a 4,000 acre ORV area and used iPhone GPS to help find the man.

FRANKLIN COUNTY,WA - Franklin County Sheriff's deputies spent their time early Friday morning trying to find a missing man.

Just before 3 a.m. deputies posted about the search on their Facebook page. A man named David went on a 4-wheeling trip alone in the Juniper Dunes area.

The sheriff's office says he was gone for seven hours but found six minutes into his birthday. Deputies and fire crews assembled the search party in a 4,000 acre ORV area and used iPhone GPS to help find the man.