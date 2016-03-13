Federal judge orders Department of Energy to meet new Hanford cl - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Federal judge orders Department of Energy to meet new Hanford cleanup deadlines

Posted: Updated:
A plan to convert the most dangerous waste into glass for burial must be fully operating by 2036. The state of Washington and Oregon sued DOE nearly a decade ago for missed deadlines. A plan to convert the most dangerous waste into glass for burial must be fully operating by 2036. The state of Washington and Oregon sued DOE nearly a decade ago for missed deadlines.

HANFORD, WA- A federal judge is setting new deadlines for Hanford cleanup after the state went to court with the Department of Energy over their efforts to get the job done.

Judge Peterson issued the new deadlines on Friday in a 102 page order. According to that document, a plant designed to treat low activity radioactive waste must begin operation by 2022.

A plan to convert the most dangerous waste into glass for burial must be fully operating by 2036. The state of Washington and Oregon sued DOE nearly a decade ago for missed deadlines.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   