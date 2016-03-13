Federal judge orders Department of Energy to meet new Hanford cleanup deadlines

A plan to convert the most dangerous waste into glass for burial must be fully operating by 2036. The state of Washington and Oregon sued DOE nearly a decade ago for missed deadlines.

HANFORD, WA- A federal judge is setting new deadlines for Hanford cleanup after the state went to court with the Department of Energy over their efforts to get the job done.

Judge Peterson issued the new deadlines on Friday in a 102 page order. According to that document, a plant designed to treat low activity radioactive waste must begin operation by 2022.

