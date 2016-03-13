Water main and storm pipe project to start in Ellensburg on Monday

The street will be closed to traffic, however there will be local access to homes and businesses. This project is expected to be completed by the first week of May.

ELLENSBURG, WA- Starting Monday road crews will be working on Sanders Road between Airport Road and Alder Street in Ellensburg to install a new water main and storm pipe.

The street will be closed to traffic, however there will be local access to homes and businesses. This project is expected to be completed by the first week of May.