Daylight Saving, change clocks and batteries

KENNEWICK, WA- Each year when Daylight Saving comes around, firefighters encourage everyone to not only change their clocks ahead or behind an hour, but they also say everyone should be changing the batteries to their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

Pasco Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Hare says having people get in the habit of changing batteries when they change clocks will help save lives. The National Fire Protection Association says, "two of three house fire deaths result from fires in homes with no smoke alarms".

They also remind everyone to make sure smoke alarms are in every bedroom as well as on every floor of your house.