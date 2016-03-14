Son arrested during investigation after allegedly breaking into - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Son arrested during investigation after allegedly breaking into his parents home

Posted: Updated:
Flores is in the Franklin County Jail on a 72 hour investigative hold for residential burglary. Flores is in the Franklin County Jail on a 72 hour investigative hold for residential burglary.

PASCO, WA- Police in Pasco are looking into a possible burglary that happened Saturday night on the 8600 Block of Sterling Road.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Lucio Moreno Jr. who went inside his parents home by kicking in the interior garage door. He does not live there and does not have permission to be inside.

Moreno is in the Franklin County Jail on a 72 hour investigative hold for residential burglary.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   