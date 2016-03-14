Son arrested during investigation after allegedly breaking into his parents home

Flores is in the Franklin County Jail on a 72 hour investigative hold for residential burglary.

PASCO, WA- Police in Pasco are looking into a possible burglary that happened Saturday night on the 8600 Block of Sterling Road.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Lucio Moreno Jr. who went inside his parents home by kicking in the interior garage door. He does not live there and does not have permission to be inside.

Moreno is in the Franklin County Jail on a 72 hour investigative hold for residential burglary.