ConAgra to expand Boardman, Oregon Lamb Weston processing facility

BOARDMAN, OREGON- ConAgra foods says it plans to expand its operations in Boardman.

A $30 million dollar investment will add new room to make hash browns, potato puffs and other products at the Lamb Weston processing facility.

Construction is expected to start this spring and be completed in 2017. There is currently 400 workers at the facility, this expansion is expected to add 50 jobs.