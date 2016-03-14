New roadside battery service now available in Yakima area

Yakima, WA - Getting into your car and having it not start, it's a headache most of us have experienced. A new roadside battery service available for people in the Yakima Valley, is bringing some much needed relief for drivers, all thanks to a recent partnership between AAA Washington and local towing company, Bilko Towing.

The services are provided for people in Yakima, Zillah, Toppenish, and even areas up by Ellensburg. The accessibility of AAA and skill of experienced technicians helped launch this program just six months ago and in that short time, they have already served about 300-400 people.

"We can come out with our service vehicle, we can test out the battery and starter, and instead of it just being an automatic tow I can actually diagnose the car and give the owner more of an idea of how to advocate for their problem, and about how to go about the issue with a repair facility," said Chris Goebel, Battery Service Technician with Bilko Towing.

Goebel has over 11 years of experience with battery roadside assistance working in the Seattle area. Goebel tells NBC Right Now that he is from the Yakima area, and recently moved back to the area, and to bringing these services to his hometown, is like a dream job.

The service provided through AAA, is specifically for AAA members, but Goebel and Bilko Towing will provide roadside battery services to anyone who calls them and requests help, regardless of AAA membership. Bilko Towing is also able to get you signed up for AAA services if desired.

If you are a AAA member and want more information on the services go to: www.aaa.com/automotive

If you are not a AAA member and want more information on the services you can go to: http://bilkotowingrecovery.com/ or (509) 453-6001