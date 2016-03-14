1 dead as winds whip through Western Washington

SEATTLE (AP) - A man has died after a large tree fell on his car in Seattle as a strong wind storm battered much of Western Washington.



The Seattle Fire Department says firefighters were working Sunday afternoon to remove the tree and recover the man's body at Seward Park in south Seattle.



Fire spokeswoman Corey Orvold says a toddler was also in the car at the time and has been taken to a Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with minor injuries. She says she believes a passer-by helped the girl out of the backseat.



The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for much of western Washington. Meteorologist Jay Neher says wind gusts could reach between 40 and 50 mph through Sunday evening.



Tens of thousands of people were without power as of Sunday afternoon.