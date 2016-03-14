Police: Customer shoots, kills man who attacked him, clerk

SEATTLE (AP) - The King County Sheriff's office says a customer in a convenience store shot and killed a man who attacked him and a store clerk with a hatchet.



The office says the 58-year-old clerk at the 7-11 store suffered a minor injury during Sunday morning's attack. The 60-year-old Seattle customer was not hurt.



Authorities say it happened before 6 a.m. in the Boulevard Park community south of Seattle. The clerk and customer told deputies a man wearing mask and carrying a hatchet entered the store. The man didn't say anything before swinging the hatchet at the customer and then the clerk who was behind the counter.



The customer pulled out his pistol and shot the man. The sheriff's office says the customer has a valid concealed pistol license.



Medics responded but weren't able to resuscitate the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.