Man arrested in Yakima County after car chase

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested a man after a car chase Monday morning around 4 a.m.

Deputies tried to pull over someone inside a stolen pickup parked in the 100 block of Wapay Lane located near Harrah Washington but the driver tried to escape.

Duputies along with Yakama Triibal Police were involved with the chase, which lasted almost an hour .

The driver took a bad turn from Wesley road onto Hubbard lane and ended up driving into the ditch. Deputies arrested the driver shortly after he ran away on foot.

The registered owner of the pickup was contacted and the pickup was released back to him.

Yakima County Deputies along with the Yakama Tribal Police were involved in the pursuit and worked extremely well together coordinating the pursuit along with outstanding work from Yakima Sheriff’s Office Communication Officers.