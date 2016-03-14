City of Yakima Parks and Recreation Department begins construction on Randal Park

YAKIMA, WA.- The City of Yakima has been working diligently to upgrade Randal Park. Now, after months of planning crews are beginning construction.

Monday morning construction crews began tearing out the old basketball courts and will install new ones this week.

They'll also begin construction on new restrooms in April. Tomorrow the Parks and Recreation Department will bring their contract with HLA before the City Council for their final approval.

The contract would allow for new picnic pavilions, a bridge, and two new parking lots.

So far Parks and Recreation tells us they've received $400,000 in public donations and around $500,000 in grant money.

Tomorrow's meeting at City Hall starts at 6 and is open to the public; If you have questions or concerns you're asked to attend.