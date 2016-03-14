WSU Apple Breeding Program introduces two new apple types into the marketplace

YAKIMA, WA.- Thanks to Washington State University's apple breeding program, a new type of apple, only grown here in Washington, is ready to be introduced into the marketplace.

After more than 10 years of research WSU's breeding program is introducing the Cosmic Crisp and the Sunrise Magic apples.

Washington state already leads as one of the top international apple exporters in the country, but with these new breeds being introduced growers are hopeful this will lead to even more success.

"We're very hopeful that this apple will be very good for the entire industry here, which relates to not only the producer, but the packer, the marketers, and the other supporting industries," Proprietary Variety Management President Lynnell Brandt said.

Right now WSU is trying to create enough trees to meet the demand of the industry. They'll be holding a drawing to distribute trees to local growers in 2017.

They'll be two categories for the drawing, one for larger growers offering 20,000 to 15,000 trees and then one for smaller growers based on a 5,000 tree minimum.

For the average consumer you'll have to wait at least 3 to 4 years until you'll see these apples at the grocery store, but they do plan to send them out to several test markets in the coming year.

If you're a local grower and interested in signing up for the drawing you need to do so before May 31st. For more information on the drawing process follow this link, http://cahnrs.wsu.edu/cosmiccrisp/.