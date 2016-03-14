Lawyers: Throw out murder charges against former Pasco police of - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Lawyers: Throw out murder charges against former Pasco police officer

Posted: Updated:

SPOKANE, WA - Lawyers for a former Pasco police officer accused in the 1980's murder of a woman in Spokane are trying to get the case thrown out.

Richard Aguirre was stationed in South Korea with the Air Force when a prostitute, Ruby Doss, was killed in Spokane in 1986 according to what Aguirre's lawyers.

Investigators say DNA found at the crime scene matches Aguirre's DNA.

The former Pasco police officer has been locked up on $1 million bail since he was charged for  1st degree murder with sexual motivation last June.

Aguirre's trial is scheduled to start in April.

