Union Gospel Mission breaks ground for new Medical Care Clinic

YAKIMA, WA - After a year of delays, the Union Gospel Mission finally broke ground today on their new free Medical Care Clinic. The current medical facility is 1,200 square feet, making the space limited to both staff and patients. The new clinic will more than double and will be over 9,000 square feet. It will have 7 additional exam rooms on the bottom floor and on the top floor there will be 20 additional rooms for patients going through their New Life addiction recovery program.

"We are very excited that we can finally break ground," said Stephanie Carlson, Director of communication and marketing at the mission. "it has been a year delay, which has been very difficult for us because this medical clinic is of great need to the community and we desperately need more space."

Carlson said that a majority of the patients they see are not homeless, but rather people in the community who possibly may not be able to afford medical services. They only have one part-time employee at the clinic and all other medical staff are volunteers. Carlson adds that on average the current clinic sees about 1,200 patients a month and with this expansion they will be able to help and serve many more.

Due to the delays that happened last year the mission is now short $300,000, but Carlson is confident that that money will be raised. The mission is aiming to have the clinic completed in the next 8 months. During the construction of the new facility the current medical and dental clinic will remain open.