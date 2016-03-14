Softball field at Gardner Park in current state due to weather

YAKIMA, WA - When you step onto the softball field at Gardner Park you can immediately notice that there are large puddles on the field and that most of the dirt is mud. To most it may seem like the field is not being looked after, but Director of Community and Public Relations for Central Services Kristen Fitterer said, that the rain is the cause of the fields current state.

"The softball field is probably a little bit sloppy because of the weather that we have had," said Fitterer. "I think there is a lot of baseball fields and softball fields that are in the same condition."

While the city is in charge of the park, Davis High School is in charge of maintaining the softball field during this time of the year, because they use it for practice. Fitterer said that some of the other fields at other parks may be in better condition because the composition of the soil. She adds that the city took a look at Gardner Park last week to assess it, and that they are out and will be out maintaining parks.