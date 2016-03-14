Richland Police Department planning to host a landlord training seminar

RICHLAND, WA- Coming up in about a month Richland Police are hosting a day long seminar to help educate members in the community on the legality of being a landlord.

Along with Richland Police we also talked with a representative from Benton Franklin Rental Owners Association, Linda Dukelow told us, "the law book is 18 inches thick, it's a beginning for a landlord but it's certainly not the only training a landlord needs in order to be an effective landlord because almost every year it's never a change and it never is a change to what the tenants have to do, it's a change to what the landlords have to do so we do our best keeping people up to speed with law changes".

Dukelow says the association also offers monthly classes to help educate landlords and they have a help line that's available five days a week for not just landlords but tenants too. For those who are not members of the association a good first start is the landlord training seminar.

The seminar is part of the Tri-City Law Enforcement effort towards Crime Resistant Community Living, they say their goal is "keeping illegal activity out of rental property".

Officer Richard Kane told us, "there's actually a law in the books that states if someone thinks there's gang activity the landlord has to do an investigation into that". That is one of the more recent laws added and one that will be discussed during the day long seminar.

Unfortunately, Kane tells us the days of not screening your tenant and going off of instincts and their character are over. All landlords should be screening tenants and they should also be following professional practices.

To register for the seminar click here.