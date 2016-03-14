Kennewick police chief reappointed to the Washington Auto Theft - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick police chief reappointed to the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority Board

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA- On March 9th, Governor Jay Inslee reappointed Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg to the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority Board.

The mission of the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority is to prevent and reduce motor vehicle thefts in the State of Washington. The Board is funded through a percentage of the $10 surcharge on traffic infractions. Expenditure from the account are used for activities related to motor vehicle thefts which include; education, prevention, law enforcement, investigation, prosecution, and confinement.

Chief Hohenberg is an original Board Member first appointed by former Governor Chris Gregoire. Chief Hohenberg currently chairs the Authority Board.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   