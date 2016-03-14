Kennewick police chief reappointed to the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority Board

KENNEWICK, WA- On March 9th, Governor Jay Inslee reappointed Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg to the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority Board.

The mission of the Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority is to prevent and reduce motor vehicle thefts in the State of Washington. The Board is funded through a percentage of the $10 surcharge on traffic infractions. Expenditure from the account are used for activities related to motor vehicle thefts which include; education, prevention, law enforcement, investigation, prosecution, and confinement.

Chief Hohenberg is an original Board Member first appointed by former Governor Chris Gregoire. Chief Hohenberg currently chairs the Authority Board.