Train carrying calcium carbonate derails in Okanogan County

Train carrying calcium carbonate derails in Okanogan County

Okanogan County Emergency Management Okanogan County Emergency Management

RIVERSIDE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say no one was injured when a train carrying calcium carbonate derailed in Okanogan County.
    
Okanogan County Emergency Management says five cars of the 52-car train derailed Monday afternoon near Riverside in the north-central part of the state.
    
County emergency management officials said in a Facebook post that the train was just starting its journey south traveling less than 9 mph near Riverside when it appeared the ground under the track liquefied.
    
Officials say calcium carbonate is a non-hazardous neutral stone.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

    •   