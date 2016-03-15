Train carrying calcium carbonate derails in Okanogan County

RIVERSIDE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say no one was injured when a train carrying calcium carbonate derailed in Okanogan County.



Okanogan County Emergency Management says five cars of the 52-car train derailed Monday afternoon near Riverside in the north-central part of the state.



County emergency management officials said in a Facebook post that the train was just starting its journey south traveling less than 9 mph near Riverside when it appeared the ground under the track liquefied.



Officials say calcium carbonate is a non-hazardous neutral stone.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

