WAKE UP YOUR PET: Pooch and Pal Run and Walk Saturday in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - This weekend you can grab your furry friend and head down to Columbia Point Marina in Richland for the 16th Annual Pooch and Pal Run and Walk.

The event benefits Pet Over Population Prevention, a local pet rescue organization.

It is happening Saturday, March 19th at 9 a.m.

You will be able to register on the morning of the race at 8 a.m. or online by Wednesday here.

It is $25 with a t-shirt and $20 w/out a t-shirt.