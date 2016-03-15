Kennewick Police warns about tax-related phone scams

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tax season is in full swing and with that, comes plenty of scammers wanting to get their hands on your personal information. We talked to the Kennewick Police Department about IRS-related phone scams happening in our area right now.

KPD says these types of aggressive and even threatening calls are expected this time of year. Unless someone actually suffers a financial loss, usually they don't take a case report on it. Mike Blatman, Crime Prevention Specialist says these cases are almost impossible to investigate because the phone numbers are always spoofed.

"They're usually asking you to go buy debit cards, or green dot cards. You don't want to provide any information to them, hang up,"

Keep in mind, the IRS will never call to demand immediate payment and be aware, these phone scams can happen any time of year, not just during tax season.

