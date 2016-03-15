Flat Top Park Veterans Memorial vandalized - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Flat Top Park Veterans Memorial vandalized

Posted: Updated:
Police say someone put dents into the helmet, part of the Veterans Memorial Police say someone put dents into the helmet, part of the Veterans Memorial

WEST RICHLAND, WA - West Richland Police are looking for information on whoever vandalized the Veterans Memorial at Flat Top Park.

Police say they got the report Monday.

They say someone put dents into the helmet of the memorial at the park on Van Giesen and Bombing Range Rd.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the West Richland Police Department.

