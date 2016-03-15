City of Hermiston releases new community brand survey

HERMISTON, OR. - The City of Hermiston and Chamber of Commerce are inviting the community to take part in a new survey about the city's brand.

The short survey is available starting Tuesday through March 31st. It is available in both English and Spanish online here.

You can also find a printed version of the survey at the following locations:

· Hermiston High School Main Commons, Wed., March 16 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.

· Hispanic Advisory Committee meeting, Mon., March 21 from 7 - 8:30 p.m. in the City of Hermiston Council Chambers

· Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, today through March 31 during regular business hours

· Hermiston City Hall, today through March 31 during regular business hours

The city says a committee comprised of 25 residents, including several students from Hermiston High School's marketing class, developed two community brand identity concepts (logos and taglines) that capture the essence of Hermiston.

The city is sharing the ideas with the community before finalizing a new Hermiston community brand.

Individual survey responses are confidential. An independent contractor will consolidate survey replies.