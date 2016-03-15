Hermiston woman sentenced for 2014 fatal crash on I-82

HERMISTON, OR - A Hermiston woman has been sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for manslaughter in connection with a fatal drunk-driving car crash.

Alicia Breckheimer, 33, was sentenced Monday for a 2014 crash that killed 66-year-old Henry Baker of Ione.

Police say Breckheimer was driving the wrong way at night on Interstate 82 when she collided head-on with Baker's vehicle. Baker died on the scene.

Prosecutors say her blood alcohol was at least .15 percent after the crash, while the legal limit is .08.

This is Breckheimer's second DUI conviction.

She pleaded guilty to DUI, manslaughter and three counts of reckless endangerment in February.