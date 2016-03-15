Sharpen your green thumb at the Master Gardener's Spring Symposium - two more events still open for registration

Yakima, WA - Spring is just around the corner, and that means gardening season. If you are interested in putting your green thumb to use, the Spring Symposium hosted by the highly-skilled "Master Gardeners" volunteer group with Washington State University, is the event for you.

The four-part event going on in Yakima and the next event is Wednesday, March 16th. The series hosts special guest speakers Wednesday evenings during the month of March, to educate the public on different gardening and conservation methods. The first event sold out early, and registration is very important, sign ups for the next two events are still open.

The speaker on March 16th, will be Megan Taylor, Taylor will focus on the important topic of pollinators - in a discussion called “Bees: Diversifying Habitat Through Pollination.”

As a doctoral candidate at Washington State University, Taylor's specialty is entomology and her focus is honey bee reproduction and genetic diversity. With the ongoing worldwide decline of pollinators, this subject is of great concern to Taylor. Taylor will share information about what the science says about about bees’ diversity, health, and habitat.

"Megan is going to talk to us about pollinators and honey bees and some of the problems they are encountering and what master gardeners and residents can do to help better manage our bee populations," said WSU entomologist, Mike Bush.

Each of the events are aimed to help educate to locals interested in gardening and conservation. The last event in the series will be on Wednesday, March 23rd, and it will focus on Heirloom Gardening - “Gardening in Hard Times,” with guest speaker, Master Gardener, Phyllis Pugnetti.

Both sessions start at 7 p.m. and will be at Pacific Northwest University, in Butler-Haney Hall. If you don't want to miss out on your chances to better your garden, get online and register, its only $15 per session.

For more information and to get started on registration, head to the Master Gardener's Events website.