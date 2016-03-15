Dairy Farmers of Washington matching donations for dairy product - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Dairy Farmers of Washington matching donations for dairy product distribution

Posted: Updated:

PASCO, WA - Did you know the average food bank client has access to just one gallon of milk a year? That's far below the recommended 68 gallons. It's a tough thing for people to donate. It goes bad quickly and it has to be stored in a cool place.  

That's why a group of Washington dairy farmers are partnering with 2nd Harvest. They're actually matching donations up to $25,000 right now. 

"We can supply the milk and we're very happy to do that. But we need partners to fund the logistics. So, we really would love for the general public to join us in funding the delivery of that which we can donate," said Dr. Bill Wavrin of Sunny Dene Ranch in Mabton.

Dairy Farmers of Washington plan to match donations through April 30th. You can give here

The extra money will help 2nd Harvest give out more milk and other dairy products to local families who need it. 

Also, 2nd Harvest is gearing up for more Mobile Food Bank distribution days. The organization is looking for lots of donations of good hearty foods like fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meats and more.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   