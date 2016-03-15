Dairy Farmers of Washington matching donations for dairy product distribution

PASCO, WA - Did you know the average food bank client has access to just one gallon of milk a year? That's far below the recommended 68 gallons. It's a tough thing for people to donate. It goes bad quickly and it has to be stored in a cool place.

That's why a group of Washington dairy farmers are partnering with 2nd Harvest. They're actually matching donations up to $25,000 right now.

"We can supply the milk and we're very happy to do that. But we need partners to fund the logistics. So, we really would love for the general public to join us in funding the delivery of that which we can donate," said Dr. Bill Wavrin of Sunny Dene Ranch in Mabton.



Dairy Farmers of Washington plan to match donations through April 30th. You can give here.



The extra money will help 2nd Harvest give out more milk and other dairy products to local families who need it.



Also, 2nd Harvest is gearing up for more Mobile Food Bank distribution days. The organization is looking for lots of donations of good hearty foods like fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meats and more.