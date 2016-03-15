Join the discussion - learn more about the library services in U - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Join the discussion - learn more about the library services in Union Gap

Posted: Updated:
Flyer for Union Gap Library Services Event Flyer for Union Gap Library Services Event

Union Gap, WA - A special event is going on in Union Gap, Tuesday, March 15th.  The city is inviting parents, children, families, and community members to share what they kinds of library services they want to see come to Union Gap.  Representatives with Yakima Valley Libraries, will join city leaders to help share the current available library services in the city, since Union Gap has not had a physical library location since 2012.  

"We're going to open with a little bit of information about the library district, and talk about services, my librarians will be there, and we will break out into round table sessions where the public can and say what they want for library services," said Kim Hixson, Director of Yakima Valley Libraries.  "This information will be gathered and shared with the city of Union Gap and our Board of Trustees for future decisions," said Hixson.

Everyone is invited to attend the event, it starts at 7 p.m. at Union Gap Elementary School. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   