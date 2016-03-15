Join the discussion - learn more about the library services in Union Gap

Union Gap, WA - A special event is going on in Union Gap, Tuesday, March 15th. The city is inviting parents, children, families, and community members to share what they kinds of library services they want to see come to Union Gap. Representatives with Yakima Valley Libraries, will join city leaders to help share the current available library services in the city, since Union Gap has not had a physical library location since 2012.

"We're going to open with a little bit of information about the library district, and talk about services, my librarians will be there, and we will break out into round table sessions where the public can and say what they want for library services," said Kim Hixson, Director of Yakima Valley Libraries. "This information will be gathered and shared with the city of Union Gap and our Board of Trustees for future decisions," said Hixson.

Everyone is invited to attend the event, it starts at 7 p.m. at Union Gap Elementary School.